SolFarm (TULIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

