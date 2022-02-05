SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.62

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.62 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.97 ($0.34). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,915,939 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.75) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.75) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.59) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £584.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.62.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

