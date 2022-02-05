Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,186.32

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,186.32 ($15.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($16.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.80), with a volume of 8,216 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,186.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,102.19.

Get Solid State alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.79), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,371.20).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.