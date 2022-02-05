Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52.
In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
