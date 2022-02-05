Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

