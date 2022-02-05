Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Price Tops $7.72

Somnium Space Cubes (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Somnium Space Cubes has a market capitalization of $96.48 million and approximately $580,728.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00018545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00110408 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

