SonoCoin (SONO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $7,922.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.66 or 0.07252392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00057561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,568.71 or 0.99935871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006602 BTC.

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

