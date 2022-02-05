Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SRNE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

