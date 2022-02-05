SOTA Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,236.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $245,779.96 and $1,236.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00111203 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

