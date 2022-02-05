Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Sotera Health reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,448. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

