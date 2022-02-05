Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 10,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

