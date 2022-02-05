South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

