Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

SFST stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.