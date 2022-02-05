SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $374,964.80 and approximately $109,041.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

