SparkPoint Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and $466,729.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111399 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,395,226,337 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.