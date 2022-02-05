SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0021

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,226.49 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,030,522 coins and its circulating supply is 10,791,003 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.