SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4,658.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

