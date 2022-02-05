SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.87. 8,532,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,095,754. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $305.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.