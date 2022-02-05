Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.45

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.45 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 145.26 ($1.95). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 147.95 ($1.99), with a volume of 21,340 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of £67.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.45.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

