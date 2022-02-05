Spectrecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00185087 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00072121 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00382524 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

