Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings per share of $3.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20. Spire reported earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 330,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,207. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.