Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Spire worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 330,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

