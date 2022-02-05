Splintershards Price Tops $0.12 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Splintershards has a market cap of $55.65 million and $2.47 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004319 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008191 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.