Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004263 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

