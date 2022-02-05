Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $168.26 and approximately $52.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

