Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

SMP opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

