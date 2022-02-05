Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

