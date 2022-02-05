Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $94.35

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.35 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 92.80 ($1.25). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 207,480 shares changing hands.

The business has a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

