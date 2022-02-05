Stealth (XST) Price Up 53.8% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014131 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

