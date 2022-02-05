Stellar Price Tops $0.21 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and $292.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00136143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00188820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.75 or 0.07244375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,241 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,672,748 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

