Stellar (XLM) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and approximately $233.46 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00187418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,236 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,672,531 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.