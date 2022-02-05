Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.36

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $13.85. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 36,171 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

