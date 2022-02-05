Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Step Finance has a market cap of $921,833.41 and approximately $2.82 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

