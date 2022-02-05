Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Stericycle worth $80,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stericycle by 1,305.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Stericycle by 170.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

