stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.55 or 0.07203403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.56 or 0.99875662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006511 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

