Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce $270.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.25 million and the highest is $301.74 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.40)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

NYSE STVN opened at €17.49 ($19.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.57 and a 200-day moving average of €22.77. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($17.08) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.