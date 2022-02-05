Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

