STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of STORE Capital worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 325,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

