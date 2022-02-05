Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $461.92 or 0.01113007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $63.87 million and $11.31 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

