Student Coin (STC) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.73 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $413,864.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00111284 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

