Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.77. Subaru shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 44,129 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUJHY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.