Sumokoin Price Up 4.7% This Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $126,347.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00410322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,473,358 coins and its circulating supply is 41,773,358 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

