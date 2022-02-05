Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $82,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

