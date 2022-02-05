Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $64.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.07.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

