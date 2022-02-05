Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 15,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,178. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $321.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

