SuperLauncher Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.64 million and $127,539.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,583 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

