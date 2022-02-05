Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 621,228 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 170.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,228 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Inozyme Pharma worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 35,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,850. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

