Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of RocketLab at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VK Services LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 9.49. 1,426,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
