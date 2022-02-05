Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of DICE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,005,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DICE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 160,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,833. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). Analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

