Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2,422.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KDNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 181,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,166. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,000 shares of company stock worth $25,972,981 in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.