Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

